To The Daily Sun,
Amazing coincidence: I pick up an Oct. 19 Daily Sun (first issue following Saturday) to find an almost full page story bashing Dawn Johnson who was willing to meet with the local rabbi last Friday (but NOT with a member of the congregation who represented the current mayor of Laconia in a debate) and sawing away at an old, old story supposedly showing a bias on Rep. Johnson's agenda. Lo and behold, in the letters section of the same paper, there is a diatribe by Ira Keltz, the person Johnson would NOT meet with because Keltz has an obvious conflict of interest, echoing Roberta Baker's news story. Apparently these folks apparently won't accept Johnson's apology short of her chopping off a hand to prove her sincerity. A one-point offense against the mayoral candidate? Sounds vaguely reminiscent of the 2020 mayoral election. Could The Sun be a mite biased?
Jim Valtz
Belmont
