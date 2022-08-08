To The Daily Sun,
Ethics aside, The Sun described Gunstock's $500 "donation" to a PAC as "a small amount". I have heard descriptions elsewhere such as "small change." Perhaps to others, The Sun staff; Mr. Tom Day and Gov. Chris Sununu; this is true. But I'll bet that, to the part-time lift attendant at Gunstock, or a licensed nursing assistant at the Belknap County Home, or any senior surviving on Social Security, it represents several weeks of grocery or other necessary bills paid. Perhaps the governor (or Mr. Day) should make good on the offer Sununu made to repay the taxpayers.
