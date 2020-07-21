To The Daily Sun,
I have to say that I do take exception to Mr. Sanborn (July 21) asking Gov. Sununu to keep federal agents out of New Hampshire to protect our national investments from rioters, like the ones in Seattle and Portland, Oregon. If the local authorities were doing what they were elected to do, it would not be necessary for the DHS to be there to protect our investments. These buildings and statues are owned by the American taxpayer, while these rioters are an extremely small minority of taxpayers, if they have paid any at all!
As long as tje law enforcement agencies in our state, do as they are supposed to, there would not be any need for the DHS to send in people to save our tax dollars. The Hannah Duston Monument has already been defaced and I am willing to wager that who did it had no idea who she was or why there was a monument for her. This not a game where you have a get out of jail free card, like New York City, when you destroy property and beat up a police officer. this is criminal in the real world.
I'm totally disgusted with the way these rioters are being called protesters! Peaceful protests are in our Constitution but when the first rock is thrown or building looted or property destroyed or people beaten, this is a riot. Check who the founders are of Black Lives Matter, (Collours, Alica and rRsenberg), search what the platform is for Antifa and how much money George Soros has put into their coffers. I have friends and relatives, who are Democrats, who are disgusted with what is going on but has anyone heard anyone from the Democrat hierarchy call out the rioters? Just wondering, as I have not!
Sorry, just disgusted to see the lawlessness that is going on!
Jim Shuff
Freedom
