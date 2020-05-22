To The Daily Sun,
I have seen other folks comment on the Luckovich's so-called political cartoons. Todays, (May 22) is no exception, To portray the Republican senators as do nothings, and they are at least in DC, while the Dem-controlled House has given themselves off until July 2, should show people just who are the non-essential's in D.C.. The Dems are not earning their close to $200,000 a year and should be forced to sign up for unemployment like those that they had qualified as non-essential.
In the Pelosi-added pork in the last bill, didn't they sneak in an added $25,000 for their unexpected expenses along with the pork for the Kennedy Center and some arts association? I do not mind poking fun at the pols in D.C. but it really should not be as one way or as blatantly bias as what this guy produces.
Jim Shuff
Freedom
