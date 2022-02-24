To The Daily Sun,
The Gunstock Area Commission vice chair approves spending $18.7 million on " ...an exercise on the art of possibilities." The book, The Art of Possibility, suggests if you can dream it, you can do it. It suggests giving in to passion. It discusses little to nothing about the financial risk of losing the gamble taken by entrepreneurship. Such an "exercise" is a risk better left to entrepreneurs.
The current inflation is expected to grow at a rapid rate and last beyond this fiscal and calendar year. Building costs are sure to exceed budget expectations. Those commission members approving the gamble should run for a U.S. congressional seat. The U.S. Congress is great on spending money that isn’t earned by elected and appointed officials.
More important, will the average income earner be able to afford a room? And probably just as important, what will a new hotel at Gunstock do to the earnings of the existing hotels in the general area, especially "mom" and "pop" owners?
Jim Raschilla
Alton Bay
