To The Daily Sun,
Is President Joe Biden doing a good job for America? Recent polls say no.
Is he a socialist? Yes. His current $3.5 billion spending plan provides free community and state college and lower age limits for Medicare benefits (you will pay for these). He also plans to eliminate 2017 tax cuts negatively impacting low and middle class wage earners; banks must report all personal bank accounts with over $600 to the Internal Revenue Service; and the Department of Justice arrests citizens as domestic terrorists who protest committee and superintendent decisions at meetings. (Sources for all preceding: #1 news network worldwide — news, not propaganda.)
Do we live in China? Cuba? North Korea? What's happening to our country?
Jim Raschilla
Alton Bay
