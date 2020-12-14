To The Daily Sun,
“You cannot extend the mastery of government over the daily life of a people without somewhere making it master of people's souls and thoughts . . Every step in that direction poisons the very roots of liberalism. It poisons political equality, free speech, free press, and equality of opportunity. It is the road not to more liberty but to less liberty.” – President Herbert Hoover, 1932.
President Hoover was defeated by Franklin D. Roosevelt and a movement towards socialism began in earnest. History apparently repeats itself if we don't learn from it. New Hampshire and most of the U.S. didn't learn based on 2020 presidential returns.
It's hard to believe a state with the motto "Live Free or Die" didn't support President Trump. It's harder to believe a nation that fought over the centuries to preserve democracy, including the loss of lives of many, would support a movement towards more government. Now, if left unchecked, a government that will result in the United Socialist States of America. As government grows bigger than ever before, "for the people" and liberty will become a meaningless phrase and word.
Merry Christmas and happy holidays to all. Hopefully a Happy New Year, too.
Jim Raschilla
Alton Bay
