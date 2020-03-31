To The Daily Sun,
Some readers receive their news from social media or the Fourth Estate. They’re missing the daily briefings by President Trump, Center for Disease Control, and other members of his Coronavirus Task Force.
Networks like CNN, MNBC and PBR are not broadcasting daily briefings. Instead, they give you their slanted interpretation of the data provided choosing to act as your interpreter, many times “reporting” fake news, a term President Trump coined, and rightfully so for the other in name only “news” outlets attempting to shift the term to FOX News.
Why are they asking their remaining view base not to watch Fox? Their viewer numbers are shrinking with daily briefing audiences watching Fox outdrawing them. CNN, MNBC, and PBR rather support that China’s government was responsible for this Chinese virus pandemic, instead of rallying behind the president and nation during this national and worldwide crisis.
Readers should stay safe and watch Fox News, Fox Business, and some of the other networks that provide what all should be doing — unfiltered news — you hear and sort through yourself. FOX treats listeners all listeners, young and old, as capable of thinking about and understanding what they see and hear, not just sound bites.
Jim Raschilla
Alton Bay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.