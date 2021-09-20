To The Daily Sun,
According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, the acronym CRT stands for a cathode-ray tube. Today few recognize that term. Instead it is an acronym that stirs up anger and distrust.
Critical race theory. Fighting words in many school systems.
Yet anyone with average intelligence should see the newly defined CRT for what it is and is not. It is not an attempt to teach students people are different as did, for one, Dr. Suess. And your parents. It is an attempt to further divide this great nation through teaching fear, hatred, and racism.
Wake up, America, and wake up, New Hampshire, if you want to preserve this country as a republic formed under the principles of the U.S. Constitution and the Bible teachings. Be sure to vote in 2022. Before voting, ask yourself whether or not you are better off under the lack of leadership of the current administration.
If your answer was no, it just might be time to make the change in government and take back control of your life before it is too late.
Jim Raschilla
Alton Bay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.