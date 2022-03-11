To The Daily Sun,
Norman Silber's conclusion in his recent hit piece in The Sun was absolutely correct. "How to cure rot? Cut out the rotten wood and replace it". Please do him and our community a favor and follow his advice when he comes up for re-election.
Jim Miller
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.