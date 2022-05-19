To The Daily Sun,
Is the United States a third world country? Let’s look at the facts: We keep setting inflation records, go anywhere and shop. Gas prices are at an all-time high, cost $100 to fill up the average automobile, Economy is tanking, look at your 401K. Border crisis, will get worse next week. Record crime rate particularly in Democratic controlled cities/states. Democrats support abortions up to birth; including Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan. Infants are starving, no baby formula for legal citizens, plenty for illegals. Democrats want more taxes, tax the rich. Veterans Administration funding is being sent to illegals at the border.
Only four states have a positive Joe Biden approval rate, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts and Vermont. As I drive around New Hampshire, there are numerous flags/signs that show how we feel about Biden.
Democrats believe all of the above is Vladimir Putin, COVID and Ultra MAGA's fault. Democrats and the mainstream media believe everything is awesome; shut up.
November is coming and we need to vote out Sen. Hassan, Reps. Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster who vote with Biden more than 90% of the time. God bless Sen. Joe Manchin who voted against infanticide.
Jim Mayotte
Sanbornton
