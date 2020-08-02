To The Daily Sun,
On July 31, my wife went to Dunkin' and came home crying. She informed me that our Trump flag was completely destroyed and stolen. The person violently destroyed the wood that the flag was attached to. This was our third attempt to put up a Trump flag.
We were both saddened by this event. Once again, I called the police and they took pictures and will continue to try and find this hateful individual.
Several people have reached out and offered their help. We want to thank Josh, Kevin, Brian and Karen. Someone has decided that we are not entitled to express our opinion. Someone does not believe in freedom of speech.
Our plans are to put up more Trump signs. If we can get them, we would like large and small signs/flags. I come from a strong military family and we will not be defeated. God bless President Trump.
Jim Mayotte
Sanbornton
