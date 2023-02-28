To The Daily Sun,
I have a few thoughts and/or questions for the month of March.
• I guess the January thaw in February proving global warming is real is over. Even Los Angeles County got snow, it must be we are not throwing enough money at climate change.
• Mayor Pete introduces new catastrophe outfit in East Palestine.
• Inflation is not under control, e.g., mortgage rates, gas prices rising.
• Be careful, you could be ‘zoomed’ by Joe Biden.
• Jill Biden threatens the United States declaring that Joe Biden is ready to run in 2024. He has not completed his goal of destroying the USA.
• Winter weather caused over 1 million power outages in the USA.
• Lap dances are cheaper than eggs.
• Food shortages — bread, champagne, lettuce, corn, orange and orange juice, beef and baby formula.
• Biden will visit East Palestine if he can go by train. Has frequent train miles.
• Do any of you remember or see Chinese spy balloons when Trump was president?
• Punxsutawney Phil joins John Kerry and Al Gore as climate change experts.
• Mayor Pete says “train derailments happen all the time,” and we do nothing about them in Republican states. As a famous Democrat said, “they deserve it, they voted for Trump.”
• Remember the old saying "that will cost you an arm and a leg"? This saying is now "that will cost you an arm and an egg."
• FYI, some teachers feel that parents aren’t qualified to make educational decisions for their children.
Jim Mayotte
Sanbornton
