To The Daily Sun,
My last letter caused an expert on bathroom visits to respond to my questions. Allow me to briefly answer my questions.
- What do Democrats have against successful people? Biden wants a tax on everyone who makes over $400,000. The Democrats are the ‘fair share’ party.
- Who is the real president of the U.S.? Is it Nancy Pelosi, Kamala Harris, Barack Obama or Michelle Obama? Does any intelligent person really believe that Biden is in charge?
- How come I keep seeing out-of-state cars particularly Massachusetts at our restaurants, golf course, stores, etc.? Aren’t they happy with voting Democrat? Some people believe that they are all buying houses and land because our ‘booze is cheap and we do not have a sale tax.' No, it is because they are sick of their high taxes and lockdown. I have asked them, have you?
- Why do Democrats feel that living a healthy lifestyle, instead of breathing through a face diaper and locked indoors and washing your hands several times with alcohol is wrong? Dr. Anthony Fauci said we did not need masks, then he said we needed two masks. Some states never had a mask mandate and the people are alive. If you want to wear a face diaper forever, it is your right.
These were the questions that were challenged.
Yes, I believe in God. God bless President Trump.
Jim Mayotte
Sanbornton
