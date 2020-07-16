To The Daily Sun,
Defund the Police. This is the #1 priority of the Democrat Party. Some of them explained it by saying they are redirecting the funds, not defunding the police.
If defunding or redirecting occurs, in Sanbornton, when I call the police, I will get Lynn Rudmin-Chong. She will rush to my house and take care of the situation.
I am very happy in Sanbornton with the police. We worked in NYC and would walk from Tribeca to Greenwich Village and felt very safe. Now, we thank the Lord we are retired.
Many in New Hampshire are against children going back to school unless the police are defunded. What in the hell has that got to do with children’s education? One of my grandchildren will be going back to school in Florida and one is entering UNH.
Here is what should happen:
— Defund the Democrat Party.
— Defund the teachers’ union
— Restore law and order to the USA.
— Support the police
God bless President Trump.
Jim Mayotte
Sanbornton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.