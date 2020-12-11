To The Daily Sun,
My reason for this letter is to express how disappointed I am in the town my children and I have called home for 20 years. Recently we lost EVERYTHING we own in an electrical fire at a complex we rented. The LACK of help and response back from agencies I've been told to contact has left me feeling even more helpless. All these numbers and people that are supposed to be there specifically in cases as my own have left us COMPLETELY STRANDED. I am a single mother of three and never ask nor reach out for any assistance; for these EXACT REASONS is why I don't.
I am completely saddened and extremely disappointed in the lack of professionalism from these emergency help centers. My heart goes out to all whom have and/or are currently experiencing such turmoils.
Jessica Cyrus
Laconia
Get of ur arse and help ur self.
