To The Daily Sun,
In response, again, to a letter from Mr. Earle earlier this week, I must correct him one more time.
1. Vaccines are defined as "A preparation that is used to stimulate the body’s immune response against diseases. Vaccines are usually administered through needle injections, but some can be administered by mouth or sprayed into the nose." (CDC.gov)
2. Vaccines do not always eliminate a disease. Sometimes they even have to be given multiple times as with influenza. The vaccine must be altered or adapted to keep up with variants. Vaccines teach the body to recognize a disease quickly and fight it more easily. This explains why many people who, like you, are fully vaccinated catch a disease like Sars-CoV-2 and recover. Without a vaccine, someone may or may not be able to fight the disease.
3. Those not fully vaccinated against Sars-CoV-s were four times more likely to test positive for the disease and 15 times more likely to die of the disease than those who are fully vaccinated. (CDC.gov data for November)
Jessica Alward
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.