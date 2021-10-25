To The Daily Sun,
I believe it’s important that we strengthen the trust between the parents and school board and that this is best achieved through open dialogue between the board, parents, teachers, and administrators with the goal of solving problems together.
I’ve lived in Laconia since 2016 and have fallen in love with the beauty of New Hampshire and the local community. Originally from Georgia, I met my Laconia-native husband, Ethan Wood, while earning my master's degree in business administration at Boston University. We relocated to Laconia to work and raise our two boys, who both attend Pleasant Street School. I work remotely for a health care technology company.
It is my top priority to ensure that each student is served in the best capacity possible based on their individual needs, understanding that providing appropriate support to our school employees is the foundation for student success. In addition, I believe we need to be mindful of appropriate budget constraints and ensure the community realizes a strong return for our investment in the schools.
I believe school board members serve as trustees for the community. I will listen to constituents to ensure their concerns are heard while working together with other board members to do what is right for the students, staff, and faculty of the Laconia School District. With your support, investing my time as a board member will be my way of helping to improve the community that has so warmly welcomed me while supporting a meaningful public-school education for all Laconia students.
Thank you for your support. Vote Nov 2.
Jennifer Ulrich
Laconia
