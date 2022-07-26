To The Daily Sun,
My career in law enforcement began over 20 years ago, in 2001, dispatching for the Belknap County Sheriff’s Department.
My career in law enforcement began over 20 years ago, in 2001, dispatching for the Belknap County Sheriff’s Department.
In 2020, like so many others, I found myself furloughed from my full-time position. I was lucky enough to be hired on as a part-time case manager at Belknap County Restorative Justice under Director Mike MacFadzen; a position that I held until I could return to my full-time employment. At that time, I was also working at least one shift a week at the sheriff’s department. That gives me the unique perspective as the only employee who was being managed by both candidates — at the same time.
Working for Mike was an incredible, collaborative experience. Mike utilized not only my law enforcement background, but my other skills in order to cultivate the restorative justice program to another level. During my tenure, I worked right alongside Mike as he broadened relationships with local departments who had not participated in years in order to expand the services provided; particularly in the realm of juvenile early intervention.
On the other hand, working at the sheriff’s department has become increasingly difficult. Contrary to recent articles, at least for me personally, this has nothing to do with the nature of the work, the pay, or the hours. Communication is a particularly big piece of the problem. For example, I wasn’t notified of the mandatory department meeting until it was upon us — preventing me from attending. There are chain of command issues as well. An eight-person dispatch center does not need four supervisors. It causes confusion and problems are missed.
I have the rare perspective of having worked for both candidates for Belknap County Sheriff, at the same time no less, and for me, the choice is clear — Mike is what the office needs.
Jennifer Schillinger
Gilford
