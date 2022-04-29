To The Daily Sun,
The No Surprises Act was passed by Congress to ensure that patients are no longer held financially responsible for lifesaving and emergency care. Providers were pleased with this law because surprise medical bills should not be a worry for patients in need of critical treatment. However, when the Biden administration released its rules for implementation, it gutted the No Surprises Act of its original intent.
Contrary to the clear intent of the legislation, Secretary Xavier Becerra and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services tried to establish a government rate-setting system, which would grant insurance companies leverage over patients and providers, who the No Surprises Act was supposed to protect.
A federal court struck down these proposed rules, saying they ignore the intent of the No Surprises Act. Now Secretary Becerra and HHS must re-write them.
As a medical provider and the former director of the emergency department at LRGH, I hope Sen. Maggie Hassan — who was a strong supporter of the No Surprises Act — will call on Secretary Becerra to protect providers and patients.
Jennifer Nunez
Gilford
