To The Daily Sun,
This year American Legion Post 33 in Meredith will hold its annual event recognizing those who died on 9/11. On the 20th anniversary of this devastating event, volunteers will mark Hesky Park with 2,977 U.S.-made American flags. Each flag represents an American life lost on that day.
Many thanks to Humble Grunt Work, the Greater Meredith Rotary Club, and Jodie and Rusty McLear for sponsoring the flag presentation.
If you would like to volunteer to help install the flags, please email Jeanie at jlf@worldpath.net. I hope that you will take the time to attend this event on Saturday, Sept. 11, at noon at Hesky Park.
Jeanie Forrester
Meredith
