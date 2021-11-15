To The Daily Sun,
Many Meredith Neck residents have learned that Goodhue/Shep Brown's Boat Basin has requested an expansion of their boatyard operation. If this expansion is allowed it will negatively impact most residents of Meredith Neck and nearby islands and adversely change the character of the Meredith Neck neighborhood. The variances they request are completely outside what the zoning laws allow. Shep Brown's is allowed to operate here only because it existed before the zoning ordinance was adopted in 1971. As a ”grandfathered” business, this does not mean they can do what they want. This business would never be allowed here today. It is already out of compliance.
Goodhue proposes to build a showroom 15 feet from the lake, when the setback is 65 feet. In addition, they want to clear forest and wetlands for more boat storage and parking further up Lovejoy Sands Road. This all equals more traffic when congestion already exists today. Don’t get excited about the promise of increased parking spaces as they will not even meet the increase in demand from the new business they expect. The proposed new storage building and parking areas near Meredith Neck Road will be contiguous to wetlands and will remove any buffer the neighbors have now. Lot coverage is limited to 30 percent in this district; they are currently at 31.5 percent, and are asking for a variance to 41.5 percent. Goodhue wants to reroute its forklifts and tractors to a new road built directly on the property lines bordering the Tall Pines Beach Association. This proposed road will lead to a new commercial boat ramp on the north end of the property. From 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., as they transport boats, all we will hear is beep-beep-beep over the roar of the forklift's engine. Goodhue proposes a second new boat ramp to address existing safety issues at the original area, but all this does is move safety issues closer to residential houses on our “right of way.” The corresponding increase in boat activity will create pollution and more erosion to the waterfront in Kelly Cove, along Loon Island, as well as to homes along Lovejoy Lane.
The purpose of the Shoreline District, as written in the zoning ordinance is "to preserve water quality and adjacent shorelines and maintain privacy and tranquility to the residents." This proposed expansion does none of the above.
The negative impact of this plan on the overall character of the Meredith Neck neighborhood is immense. The Meredith Planning and Zoning Boards must vote this plan down. This commercially scaled activity level will negatively affect the enjoyment of our properties, with an obvious reduction in property values, and damage the ecology, wildlife, and water quality, which is why I moved here. Increased traffic on Meredith Neck Road would be inevitable. This variance application for expansion is ill conceived and needs to be denied.
This application will be heard at Meredith’s Nov. 18, ZBA meeting, 7 p.m. Please plan to attend in support of my position.
Jean Blanco
Meredith
