All they do is delay.
It is estimated that 880 people died of COVID while the Republicans delayed the COVID relief bill by requiring it to be read out loud on the senate floor.
It was just another trick by the Republicans to further delay the inevitable passing of the COVID Relief Bill which they hate but cannot stop. They were afraid to debate the bill because they didn’t want to directly say any of the following to their constituents:
- We don’t want you to have $1,400 for all the additional expenses you’ve endured because of the pandemic OR
- To have your unemployment benefits extended because you lost your job due to no fault of your own OR
- To have your children back at school, learning and associating with their friends OR
- To have your state and local governments supported so they can keep providing essential services like police protection OR
- To have everything possible done to end the pandemic quickly to finally stop the medical, financial and social hardships we’ve endured for the last year.
These and many other parts of the bill will get this country back on track and better. But the Republicans really don’t want the economy to bounce back or your life to go back to normal because they don’t want you to appreciate the Biden administration for making the country healthy again.
They want you to be miserable under the Democrats so you will vote for Republicans in the next election. They are personally doing fine and don’t care if you suffer a few more years. Just like they did with Obama. They ridiculed his slow, but steady, recovery while refusing his requests to invest in America and help it grow, causing six extra years of unnecessary pain for many Americans. McConnell is particularly proud of that.
That’s why not one single Republican voted for this bill. Because they all realize that in addition to the things I’ve listed above, the relief bill will be more like “rocket fuel” (to quote Paul Ryan) for the economy than Trump’s multi-trillion dollar tax cut for the rich and corporations ever was.
The people who get this money really need it and will spend it and the neighborhood store will have more money to buy stock and services from another neighborhood supplier who will then be able to afford to hire another employee and on and on and then at some point they might just say, “Hey, this isn’t the armageddon that Fox News and all their lying pundits told us we would experience under the Biden administration.”
It’s as simple as that, just watch and see what happens next. Hopefully 880 more people won’t have to die for us to get the next bit of progress for America.
Jay Newton
Gilford
