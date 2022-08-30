To The Daily Sun,
Thanks to President Joe Biden, Sen. Maggie Hassan and Congresspeople Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster.
To The Daily Sun,
Thanks to President Joe Biden, Sen. Maggie Hassan and Congresspeople Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster.
Democrats are getting positive things done.
The first climate bill ever. The law will bring down energy costs for families and create thousands of good jobs, all while reducing climate pollution and ensuring that we have a clean, secure future energy supply.
Laws that will finally make it possible for Medicare to negotiate prices with drug companies reducing those prices for seniors. They will cap out of pocket drug costs at $2,000 a year. This was a huge win against special interests. The pharmaceutical industry has over a thousand lobbyists on Capitol Hill to “persuade” 535 representatives and senators to cheat the American public.
A fairer tax code that will make the rich pay the taxes they already owe and large companies that formerly paid no federal tax will now pay a minimum of 15%. No one making less than $400,000 will pay any additional taxes.
The bills for climate improvement, reasonable drug costs and tax enforcement for the rich are not driving us toward socialism, they are investments in our country and our people just like businesses make to grow and become more resilient. Even with these investments the budget deficit will be reduced by $1.7 trillion this year.
There is another thing Biden, Hassan, Pappas and Kuster are doing... protecting our democracy. They are working openly within our proven system, working with Republicans and each other to provide the best country for us all to live in. They are not deceiving us and trying to avoid the resulting investigations.
Biden, Hassan, Pappas and Kuster understand things are not perfect and there is more to do to make America better. Vote for the people who get things done. Vote for Democrats all the way down the ballot.
Jay Newton
Gilford
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Four proposals for redeveloping the former Laconia State School complex are under consideration. City officials have long advocated a multi-use development, including affordable housing. What is your vision for development of the state school property? Click the image below to answer
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.