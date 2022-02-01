To The Daily Sun,
I would like to know what planet Jeff Robbins has been living on among others whose articles or letters I've unfortunately read for too long now. I mean talk about hypocrites and not having a clue about how average people are being and have been affected by the last few years. Also another thought of mine. I am a Republican and was a Donald Trump supporter. But I take exception to being called names and belittled. As in, old white guy, deplorable, racist, neo-Nazi, dumb, homophobic, etc. I mean do I really need to go on? Everybody has read the generalized description. I am a hardworking single father without a judgmental bone in my body. I don't hurt or judge anyone. I have my beliefs and values and I understand and accept that everyone else does too. Why can't other people understand that. Why can't we get back to realizing that we are ALL Americans and we are ALL equal and we ALL have our own values? When people treat people how they want to be treated or talk to or about people like they'd want to be better things happen. Listen, don't judge and accept. Understand everybody has different opinions and lives. I think if we as a whole had more tolerance of other people and their choices and accepted that everybody is different but we are all the same life and our society would and can be so much better. But that's just me. We should all take a look in the mirror.
Jason Boyce
Northfield
