The North Star Academy proposed for Ossipee is an attempt to destroy public education in New Hampshire. That was confirmed a year ago by remarks made by Dr. Larry Arnn, president of Michigan’s Hillsdale College, which developed the North Star Academy curriculum.
Arnn didn’t know someone was secretly making a video when he told the governor of Tennessee that “education destroys generations of people” and “teachers are trained in the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges in the country.” (Source: https://tinyurl.com/5n8r6jf9).
One would assume he would include our own Plymouth State and University of New Hampshire, among other schools in New Hampshire.
His solution: “We are going to try to demonstrate that you don’t have to be an expert to educate a child because basically anybody can do it.”
If anyone can do it, why are Frank Edelblut, Gov. Chris Sununu’s appointed commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Education; Jason Osborne, GOP majority speaker of the state House; and Rep. Glenn Cordelli (R-Tuftonboro) giving away our former Carroll County Courthouse plus $1 million in taxpayer dollars to jumpstart North Star Academy in Ossipee. In the state of New Hampshire, where its education is ranked sixth in the nation, this plan would be a travesty to public schools across our state. (Source: U.S. News and World Report.)
Since North Star Academy is not a done deal, let’s give them the boot like school districts across Tennessee did after hearing Arnn’s disgusting remarks aimed at denigrating our smart, dedicated and hardworking public school teachers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.