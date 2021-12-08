To The Daily Sun,
Last week I had lunch with New Hampshire State Rep. Maria Perez. She had just been chastised for using the phrase, “From the river to the sea, Palestine shall be free.” This is not calling for the destruction of Israel. This is a cry for an end to military occupation of their land. It is a cry for the right to live free of child arrests, night raids, stolen water and the brutal campaign of repression against civilians. It is a cry for Palestinians to have the freedom to travel from one town to another, to have a secure home, to have the right to farm their own land, to have the same rights as everyone else living in that land. Isn't standing up for human rights for everyone America’s treasured value?
Janet Simmon
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.