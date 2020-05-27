To The Daily Sun,
Another bunch of cops killed a black man in Minnesota for minor infractions. Four cops. At the end, he desperately cried out, only to be muffled by the killer's knee on his neck, that he couldn't breathe. Now he is dead. Ring a bell?
James Veverka
Tilton
