State School: One, two, three strikes, you're ... ? Having homes in the region where we enjoy the different seasons and then seeing how the state handled the sale of the State School property is typical buffoonery. The state wanted to get the money and be done, which is fine. The state did not have the wherewithal to maintain the site and now the buyers, it appears, are in it for a quick buck.
First, the talk of workforce housing? Great, where are the jobs to pay the salary of at least $80K to afford them? We do not see Microsoft, Lockheed, BAE, Fidelity and other Fortune 500 companies setting up in the area, so we are left with people who will work and commute to where? Then, where will we build housing that only the second-homes people will afford? Then, we are building lower-income homes, jeez, who's going to move into that? So, we're left with an entertainment, hotel venue and elderly care that pays minimum wage, or a bit above. Great, where are they going to live?
Good going, state of New Hampshire, and to the developers, make your pro forma financial plan public and show me the recoup on $150, $250, $500 million? The developers' track record? It should be developed with jobs that pay mid- to high salaries, then build housing according to demand.
