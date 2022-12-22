To The Daily Sun,

State School: One, two, three strikes, you're ... ? Having homes in the region where we enjoy the different seasons and then seeing how the state handled the sale of the State School property is typical buffoonery. The state wanted to get the money and be done, which is fine. The state did not have the wherewithal to maintain the site and now the buyers, it appears, are in it for a quick buck.

