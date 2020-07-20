To The Daily Sun,
I read Benjamin Bacote's passionate letter concerning (Laconia) Superintendent Steve Tucker, comparing the reopening of schools this fall to when many districts had to integrate their schools in the years following the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision in 1954 outlawing racial segregation.
My interpretation of Tucker's article was not that he was comparing COVID-19 to racial integration whatsoever or flattening the importance of desegregation in history. I read his comparison of these two important times in our history as 66 years of time where most of the daily school operations have remained unchanged. Reopening our schools will call for change. Just as it did when it was long overdue in 1954
I have had the pleasure of working with Steve Tucker this past year at Laconia High School and I can assure you he is not "culturally incompetent" and cares for all the faculty, staff, students, and residents of Laconia equally.
J. Trimble
Laconia High School
