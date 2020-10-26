To The Daily Sun,
As we near the election on November 3rd I want to thank everyone for all of the kind worded letters to the editor on my behalf. I have been out campaigning every day to work hard for your vote and I will continue to work hard as your representative. I know most of you have seen me around at some point during this campaign season.
I am so lucky to have been able to reach out to thousands of Laconia residents whether via phone, emails or face to face interactions. The positive feedback I have received is truly appreciated. I have learned a lot about issues that matter most to Laconia residents.
As a Republican, I am honored to be the only District 3 candidate to earn Governor Sununu’s endorsement. I share Governor Sununu’s commitment to preserving the “New Hampshire Advantage.” This means maintaining a system of state government in which taxes are low, the regulatory environment is non-onerous, and individual freedom and responsibility are foundational principles. I am firmly committed to ensuring that there shall be no sales or income tax in New Hampshire.
Unfortunately, opponents in the Democratic Party do not share these values. I in no way suggest that they are bad people; on the contrary, I acknowledge them as my friends and neighbors. While we might disagree on how we do things in NH I want to thank each and every one of them for making the commitment to run for office and wish them the best of luck in this election.
Another true honor was just being just one of forty candidates in the country endorsed by the Protect Our Police PAC. Law enforcement is facing an aggressive oppositional movement. Our law enforcement officers need our support more than ever. These heroes risk their lives every day on the job in order to protect and serve their fellow citizens.
Another proud endorsement comes from the NRA and also received an A rating by the NH Firearms Coalition. The Second Amendment is a natural inalienable right. Lawful gun ownership enables Americans to exercise their God-given right of self-defense for the safety of their homes, their loved ones, and their communities.
In closing all I ask is that Laconia picks the best person for the job this November 3rd. I have a good understanding of how the State House functions and of working for and with the people of Laconia. I will put service before myself. I would love to serve you as the next State Representative for the City of Laconia who will serve you with honor and integrity and will work hard to make you proud to have me as your representative. I will not follow any party when voting but will vote based on the needs of our city. Please give me the chance to serve you by voting for me, Mike Bordes, this November 3rd. Live free or die!
Mike Bordes
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.