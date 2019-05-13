To The Daily Sun,
Many thanks to the American Legion Post 1 for the Mother’s Day breakfast. Both Mom and I felt like queens.
The breakfast was free to moms and was served by men from the kitchen to the table. Thank you all for taking time from your moms to serve us. Let’s not forget the doorman, who started all of this off with your choice of menu.
Betty Brown
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.