Multiple solutions have been discussed regarding immigration reform. DACA, to start, must be supported by all parties. Punishing these young people, who arrived through no fault of their own, is reprehensible. It's suggested these young people be started on the path to citizenship, now.
Adult immigrants who already have assimilated into the American way of life should also be considered for a similar type of program. A DACA for adults potentially could add strengthening of American economy and social structure. Remember also, those of the Southern nations are also Americans.
Currently, immigrants arriving here pose a challenge. It appears that the capacity for receiving these people is stressed to the max, stressing the border employees responsible for managing this tide of people. Julian Castro offers a Marshall Plan to lessen the need for the impact of immigration. Among other things, investment in the challenged countries in the long term could be the most cost-effective way to reduce this migration. Removal of the corruption in these countries is essential to make this program effective.
A timeline for those who have come "illegally" could be imposed. While severe, and not endorsed by this writer, it could be another avenue. Advise the immigrants to commence the process of citizenship. Five years, this process should be completed. This would include learning English, learning about American history, either obtaining or maintaining employment, while endorsing and recognizing their own culture.
Most importantly, the need for comprehensive immigration reform is required, and addressed by both Democrats and Republicans. Further, we need to realize and embrace these immigrants for who they are, fellow Americans. English should be considered as our common language to facilitate communications, to pave the way for assimilation as citizens, employed, contributing to this country's history and existence.
Bob Joseph Jr.
New Hampton
