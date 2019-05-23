To The Daily Sun,
You are not the center of the universe. God is. You were created for Him and living for Him is the only way to real happiness. Read the Bible and get to know Him. And then follow him.
I know in the present climate, you probably would not be allowed to stand up in a public high school and say this. Even though our country was founded on Judeo-Christian principles and children in those days learned to read using the Bible.
If you live for God and try to follow His ways, you’ll find fulfillment that isn’t possible any way else. That’s because He created us and He knows us and He knows what we need. Self-fulfillment doesn’t fill you. It just leaves you more empty.
I’m 64 years old and I converted to Christianity seven years ago and, in that time, I’ve known peace for the first time in my life. The peace came first. More recently, the happiness started. It started out small, but it’s growing. As I get closer to the Lord and more conformed to who He wants me to be, it gets bigger. As a Christian, I am promised eternity with the Lord. Because He is infinite, He will continue to fill me and my joy will keep growing. Who wouldn’t want this?
The world will try in every way it can to convince you otherwise. It’s a lie. Don’t be deceived by it. That’s what I would say.
Hillarie Goldstein
Franklin
