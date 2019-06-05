To The Daily Sun,
One of my oldest and best friends recently passed away. Without premonition or fanfare, it seems that AM 1490 and FM 107.3 Talk Radio WEMJ are no more. They have been a daily companion to so many of us, either at work or on the road, for as long as I can remember.
A few years ago they dropped the #1 radio talk show in America, Rush Limbaugh, but we still had the state and local talk and information programming, and Howie Carr's funny and insightful perspective about more general current events. I for one will miss them very much.
In their place is a new station whose call letters seem to ask the question. WJYY. Why, why do they think we need a new source for crappy, easy listening elevator music? I'm sure economics has a major role in the decision as live talent like that is expensive, but there are already lots of stations on the radio dial that play mind numbing pabulum for the brain dead. Could it be that politics (censorship) has had something to do with it?
Rest in Peace WEMJ. Maybe some one new will step forward to fill the enormous void you have left on local radio programming.
Alan Moon
Tilton
