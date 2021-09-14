To The Daily Sun,
The Tri-Town Democrats of Barnstead, Gilmanton, and Alton have been criticized by some for a 9/11 remembrance ad that linked the 9/11 attack and the January 6 storming of the US Capitol by insurrectionists, who were determined to stop the constitutionally required counting of electoral votes by Congress. I want to acknowledge at the outset that my wife, Ruth Larson, and I sponsored the ad by way of donation and were its major creators. For that, we offer no apology.
In my almost 80 years, two threats to our nation are vividly etched in my memory. The images of Sept. 11, 2001 will forever haunt me. What I witnessed on Jan. 6, 2021 immediately triggered the 9/11 images. Both of these horrific events were the gravest of threats to our democratic republic.
In his 9/11 remembrance speech last Saturday in Shanksville, Pa., former President George W. Bush recognized the same linkage:
“We have seen growing evidence that the dangers to our country can come, not only across borders, but from violence that gathers from within … There is little cultural overlap between violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home. But … they are children of the same foul spirit. And it is our continuing duty to confront them.”
In our ad, we expressed the same thought as stated so eloquently by President Bush, and we stand by our effort.
Hunter Taylor
Alton
Joined by:
Claudia Ferber, Lew Henry, Ruth Larson, Marcia Kiley Lemay, Steve McKnight, Fredda Osman, Kathy Preston, Leslie Smith, Janet Strickland, Stephanie Vuolo, Judy Wagner, Jane Westlake and Robert Wright
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.