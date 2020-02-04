To The Daily Sun,
John T. Goegel’s letter in your 2/4 edition (re: “Profiles In Courage”) reminds me that I often think someone should publish a companion piece to Kennedy’s book, and entitle it “Profiles In Cowardice” — brief bios of Republican senators who support Trump. Fifty-odd bios would make a pretty hefty tome, and pretty depressing reading (which may be why no one’s written it).
Still, someone should write it.
Richard Davis
Thornton
