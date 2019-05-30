To The Daily Sun,
I feel that this issue of tearing down a beautiful and historic building is untenable. It should be on the national registry of historic places.
This bishop is worried that it will be used for some profane purpose like a casino or a place of commerce. I propose a simple solution. When it comes to zoning laws, we have commercial, industrial, and residential properties. Why not add a cultural category? This would include all churches, schools, museums, libraries, and historic buildings. Therefore, this beautiful building can remain standing, but it must be used for a cultural purpose. A museum or an expansion of the library would be quite acceptable.
Roger Krupa
Laconia
