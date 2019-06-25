To The Daily Sun,
The political season is starting to boil. Democrats have a lot of questions to address:
— Why are killing babies a "right?"
— Why is abortion part of women’s health care?
— Who will emerge to win the primary or will it be rigged for Biden?
— Will the ticket be Warren/Biden or Biden/Harris or Harris/Beto?
— How about a pretend Indian and pretend Hispanic, Warren/Beto?
— So far, the Democrats have promised, free childcare; free preschool, free college, free health care, and free universal basic income.I am holding out for a free house, car and a 60-inch TV. Bernie will get me these, won’t he?
— Why do Democrats want to confiscate guns from hard-working American?
— Can Democrats explain why Democrat controlled cities are becoming (expletive) holes, e.g. Chicago, Los Angeles?
— Why do the Democrats want "open borders?"
— What state will win the race for the most taxes, Connecticut or California? Most unpatriotic states are New York, New Jersey and California. Is this why they continue to vote Democrat?
— In New Hampshire, can someone explain what Senator Sheehan has done for New Hampshire and the United States?
In a previous letter, I wrote that I was praying for General Bolduc to run for Senator. My prayers have been answered; General Bolduc announced that he is running for Senator. He has my vote.
Jim Mayotte
Sanbornton
