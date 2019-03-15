To The Daily Sun,
I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all of those who supported me in Tuesday’s election win, especially my hardworking team of volunteers without whom this wouldn’t have been possible.
I look forward to working with our other select board members to maintain the current character and affordability of Moultonborough, while addressing the ongoing needs of every resident, both young and old alike. My hope is we can continue to work together to make our great town even better than it now is.
I’m humbled by the many people who’ve placed their confidence in me, some of whom never before voted in a municipal election (you know who you are — thank you!). I’ll do my best to show you your’s was the right decision.
Chuck McGee
Moultonborough
