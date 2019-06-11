To The Daily Sun,
On May 13, we wrote asking community members to send letters to Bishop Labasci to appeal the razing of the Saint Joseph Church building. We are very grateful to all of those who participated in writing letters.
Since that time, a committee has been formed and a few different initiatives are underway to save Saint Joseph Church. The committee is working through the appeal process with an attorney who has helped save numerous Catholic churches nationwide and is well versed in Canon law.
Thus, the committee is asking any parishioner of St. Andre Bessette who participated in the letter-writing appeal to Bishop Labasci, to please contact Linda Normandin at 603-524-1813. The committee may ask for a copy of your letter as it could be useful in the next step of the Catholic church’s appeal process.
In the meantime, we urge the community to support the proposed formation of a historic district that would include the church. This district, and the commission that would govern it, is essential to the preservation of the architectural and cultural history of our city.
The Normandin family
Laconia
