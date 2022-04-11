To The Daily Sun,
I'm writing about the article that appeared in Friday's edition, "Lakes Region residents receive Qanon postcard." It tells that Lakes Region residents received Qanon flyers in their mailboxes and that this is a horrible thing because "Qanon is a wild and elaborate conspiracy theory that the world is controlled by pedophile cannibals" I think Qanon is a meme designed for people like me, political conservatives to tell us what they think we want to hear. I think it goes overboard, so I don't read it.
However it's not cause for concern that Qanon sent flyers out. Organizations have the right to use the United States Postal Service to promote their ideas. If people don't agree with their views they are free to throw the mailings away. What really struck me was how by the tone of the article it was obvious The Sun endorses the idea of limiting free speech for people who promote ideas the government doesn't agree with.
The article said Qanon promotes the idea that the world is run by a cult of pedophile cannibals. This is an extreme idea. But to me it sounds like a more credible idea that many people agree with expressed with poetic license. That more credible idea is that we are in the end times as described in the Bible. The book of Revelation describes that at the end we will have a one world government controlled by a man who is empowered by Satan. There are ample signs this situation has started and we are heading more and more in that direction. You don't have to be a conspiracy theorist to see it. Many Christians, myself included, believe we are in the process of seeing this take shape.
The fact that in the United States, a small hometown newspaper could promote such totalitarian garbage is a sign that things are going in the wrong direction. I don't need The Sun to tell me what to think. I'm a big girl. I can figure it out.
The globalist totalitarians think we peasants are too stupid to understand what's going on. But we're not stupid.
We have eyes to see and we know where the real danger is coming from.
Hillarie Goldstein
Franklin
