To The Daily Sun,
In a letter to The Sun on March 16, I informed readers that Nils Melzer, special rapporteur on torture for the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, has learned of microwave weapons being used against citizens of countries around the world. He learned this when he investigated the maltreatment of Julian Assange. Assange, the founder of Wikileaks, was being tortured in retaliation for reporting on governmental mistreatment of citizens. Melzer learned that some of it was being done remotely with microwave weapons. A small subset of Americans have also complained of being attacked with these weapons. Finding out that the UN took them seriously brought hope to these people.
In the meantime there has been another development. U.S. diplomats in Cuba have reported on experiencing remotely delivered harmful effects while staying at the U.S. Embassy there. Since then, American diplomats in other countries have experienced the same thing. These reports have been verified by medical examinations which showed the effects complained of. President Joe Biden has convened a panel to investigate.
The good news for private American citizens who have complained of microwave harassment is that they have finally been officially heard by their own government. The State Department has put out a questionnaire for these people to fill out and return. If anyone is interested in seeing the questionnaire, here is the link: users.neo.registeredsite.com/8/0/2/14515208/assets/US_Department_of_STATE_Havana_Syndrome_Questionnaire.pdf.
Hillarie Goldstein
Franklin
