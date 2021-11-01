To The Daily Sun,
I am writing to respond to Sharon Lee's letter of Oct. 19 on the masking of children as child abuse. Finally someone has said it. Bravo Sharon. Since childhood I have noticed how adults often use children to broadcast their values by demanding they be humble and self-deprecating and conformist in situations that no adult would put up with. Parents often do this as a way of signaling to people that they know the right way even if they don't do it themselves by making their children do it.
In this case, the powers that be are forcing masks on helpless children when they don't wear them themselves.
When I worked at Walmart I had to wear a mask. After two hours I would get pains in my legs from hypoxia — insufficient oxygen. But that wasn't the worst part. The worst part was that I felt like I couldn't breathe. I would pull the mask down under my nose and get spoken to. As an adult I had the option of doing this. Of resisting the pressure and accepting the consequence, whether reprimand or eventual firing. Children don't have this option. They have to just go for six hours every day not breathing adequately.
I can't imagine how horrible that must be.
I think parents should start going to school with the children and sitting in the classroom and letting the powers that be know that they will not be allowed to bully the children. Enough is enough.
Hillarie Goldstein
Franklin
