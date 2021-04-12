To The Daily Sun,
New Hampshire voters should be alarmed by the recent passage of HB 544, co-sponsored by Rep. Glenn Cordelli of Tuftonboro. This bill is an anti-First Amendment bill designed to censor educators, state employees, contractors, and students from having important conversations about race and gender.
Republicans, aware that this legislation is unpopular (Gov. Chris Sununu opposes it), tabled HB 544, only to hide it inside the larger state budget bill, HB 2. HB 2 passed the House on April 7, so this bill is now on its way to a Senate vote.
Specifically, the bill seeks to bar educators from teaching certain truths about our country deemed “divisive concepts.” If enacted into law, HB 2 (the former HB 544) would limit classroom discussions about whether or not racism exists in our state or country by forbidding teachers and students from stating that New Hampshire or the U.S. is racist.
U.S. history is steeped in racism – think about slavery, Jim Crow laws, the “Yellow Peril,” and Japanese Internment during World War II. It’s true that slavery has been abolished, but one could reasonably argue that institutional racism still exists. Why not encourage having this conversation in the classroom, with each side debating the issue?
HB 2 would ban educators and students from participating in such a debate. This sort of muzzling suppresses the First Amendment rights of teachers and students alike and should be condemned.
Please call your Senator and ask him/her to vote ”NO” on HB 2!
Bonnie Chehames, Chair, Tuftonboro Democrats
Liz Gabel, Chair, Moultonborough Democrats
Maggie Porter, Chair, Sandwich Democrats
