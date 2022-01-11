To The Daily Sun,
The staff, volunteers, and clients at Haven Pregnancy Services would like to thank everyone who gave a donation this holiday season. Due to all of the donations we received, our clients, their babies, and their older children had a season full of joy. As well as financial donations, those who donated to Haven provided diapers, wipes, new clothing, jackets, boots, blankets, and toys. Our moms and dads were given gift cards to the local grocery stores and stores that will help them provide for their families. When one of our dads came to pick up his family gifts, he shared how overwhelmed with thankfulness he was for the generosity of the community.
All that Haven Pregnancy Services provides is free of charge, including pregnancy testing and ultrasounds for all women. We also offer classes about pregnancy, parenting, and healthy relationships. Our Baby Boutique is stocked with baby and toddler clothing, diapers, jackets, blankets, and so much more. All of this is thanks to our donors — no matter what time of year it is.
It is important to all of us at Haven Pregnancy Services to say thank you. We could not do what we do without your support.
Paula-Marie Passen
Haven Pregnancy Services, Plymouth
