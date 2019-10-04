To The Daily Sun,
"Impeachment is an American issue, not partisan," as Mr. Biden indicated, "the heart and soul" of this country is at stake.
The Constitution has been challenged by Trump, who is extremely uncooperative. This is obstruction of justice. If Trump is convicted of treason, it makes matters worse. Asking foreign governments to disrupt our elections is treason.
The selling of our nation's democracy is a crime against humanity. More personalities are involved. Trump is not alone. Recent actions are reprehensible, unconstitutional and impeachable. Threatening immigrants with violence is illegal.
Many Republicans and Democrats support whistleblower protections. Trump breaks a law, which has bipartisan support. This is not spying. Its not a coup as Trump claims. This is a bipartisan duty to defend our democracy and our Constitution. We are a nation of people first, second to none. These efforts are true conservative action and values to defend, protect, and to conserve our Constitution, embracing our nation's general health safety and welfare. The long-term goals are to bring us all together in a common cause.
All evidence must be evaluated to determine the degree of insults and assaults by the Trump. A president is mandated to honor the Constitution, not tear it apart. Trump's actions sow seeds of disruption, dividing our country, bigotry, hurting those who seek refuge in the United States, and attacking the diversity that defines our country are reprehensible and impeachable.
A president is elected to serve all American people, not his party. The president must, and is mandated by the Constitution, to represent all of us, not his base or chosen few. Party allegiance or loyalty must be set aside. Given our unique position in world communities, the presidency is global in scope, mannerisms, and actions. Unfortunately Mr. Trump fails to assume these responsibilities.
Certain writers to this paper support Trump. On Oct. 2, it was indicated impeachment activities are leftist actions. The issue of national security is at risk. Increasing numbers of Republicans express significant concerns and distress. This is a bipartisan, national, and international issue. Increasing numbers of Republicans have read and seen the documents, and have expressed significant concerns.
A second writer advocates Ms. Warren would cause economic collapse. Ms. Warren shares valid arguments supporting her positions; with evidence and her own personal experiences. Her ideas have considerable merit and could well improve the economy.
Violence was promoted by said writer. The hate and bigotry expressed is reprehensible. Such threats are cause for Homeland Security investigation. The two writers, like Trump, demean our democracy and our Constitution. All of us are threatened gentlemen, including yourselves. Don't be like Trump. The Constitution protects all of us, not a select few.
Trump profits on the division he creates. He is not an American. Unity is essential for the survival of our country, and for all humankind. Extreme right and left need to find that common bond from which we can move forward. Donald Trump is not the answer, nor fit to lead our country. As pointed out above, he is supposed to represent all of us. Current history shows he has and does not. A divided nation falls. In unity a nation becomes strong.
Bob Joseph, Jr.
New Hampton
