To The Daily Sun,
In a word, Individualism. In all of recorded human history in every corner of the world people have fought to control other people. The control always leads to murder, misery, and the devaluation of the individual. Tribalism and ideologues enhance the division of otherwise a very similar people.
The United States of America is the only place and the only time, that the individual is the center of the society. Every life is unique, and each person is free for self-determination. Mob does not rule as with a democracy, the minority has an equal voice. The concept was forged thru the diligence of true genius, and the will to simply be free.
I would argue that most people if not all people want to live comfortably in peace, provide enough for their families, and enjoy the fruits of their labor, i.e. private property. Literally everything in our modern world is a direct result of this American exceptionalism. Automobiles, planes, phones, TVs, houses, clothes, music, art, the light bulb, radio, computers, internet, and much, much more….
The world dresses like us, the world eats like us, the world shops like us, and so on… The world strives to live as we do and the freedom enjoyed by the world is because of us, the American people. The standard of living has reached a zenith because of us. Our individualism and free market economy has been the engine that has made life on this planet for humans the best of all time.
We as Americans have a unique way of life that requires three things: Freedom, private property, and virtue. Freedom is simply, do you want to be left alone or do you want to be told what to do? Private property is, you get to keep what you work for, the fruits of your labor. Virtue is, don’t be a jerk. If you are not a jerk, then you have the freedom to pursue whatever you want and keep what you work for.
God Bless America!
Gregg Hough
Laconia
(1) comment
I like the way you think, we need more of that.
