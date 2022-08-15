To The Daily Sun,
We all need to back the thin blue and gold lines of Belknap County.
We all need to back the thin blue and gold lines of Belknap County.
I am writing this letter in support of the current full-time deputies, communications staff members and the front office staff at the Belknap County Sheriff’s Department.
A few weeks ago, an advertisement came out in The Laconia Daily Sun from the Teamsters Union Local 633. This union covers all full-time, non-probationary, employees currently working at the Belknap County Sheriff’s Department.
In the message it states a poll taken of "all" full-time, non-probationary, employees at the Belknap County Sheriff’s Department produced this “unanimous” endorsement and support for Mike MacFadzen for the next sheriff of Belknap County. This means not one full-time employee who is in the union supports the current sitting sheriff at Belknap County for his re-election bid.
As we have all seen in recent weeks what happens when employees can no longer tolerate elected officials they leave the job; we all have lived through this with Gunstock. Let’s not subject Belknap County to anymore media from an elected official that are not supported by the people who work for them.
This vote that was taken by all full-time members of the Belknap County Sheriff’s Department is not something that should be taken lightly. This is the same law enforcement that people say they back and support, asking for help from all of us in September at the ballot box to change the political person who is running the department.
Listen to the employees' plea for help in supporting a change at the Belknap County Sheriff’s Department. I urge you to support the thin blue and gold lines of Belknap with your vote for Mike MacFadzen for the next Belknap County Sheriff.
Greg Bavis
Belmont
