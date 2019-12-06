To The Daily Sun,
I would like to thank all of the volunteers from my family, Granite Arms Armwrestling, Laconia Rod and Gun Club, Laconia Elks, Laconia VFW, American Legion, Post 1 of Laconia, American Legion Post 33 of Meredith, members of the community and local businesses for all of their efforts to benefit The Fallen Seven + 1.
Your efforts raised $17,008 on Oct. 5, 2019.
You are very thoughtful and caring people and are dearly appreciated.
Harry H. Bean
Gilford
